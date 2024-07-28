Finalist: Emilee Tello

Chief Financial Officer

Orange County United Way

Emilee Tello, Chief Financial Officer of Orange County United Way since 2018, played a pivotal role in the acquisition of 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), a key service connecting residents with vital resources. Leading the due diligence and integration processes, she ensured a seamless financial and operational merger, doubling the organization’s staff size. Beyond her financial duties, Tello oversees IT and facilities, ensuring the integration of 211OC’s employees into United Way’s systems and the effective management of workplace operations. Additionally, she contributes to the ‘Journey to 100 campaign,’ celebrating the organization’s centennial. With a background as a CPA and experience in major companies, Tello is celebrated for her leadership and commitment to community service, including volunteer work and health and wellness initiatives.

