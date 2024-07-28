Finalist: Eric Chin

Chief Financial Officer

Eric Chin serves as the CFO for Akido, overseeing all finance and accounting operations, including fundraiser participation and investor relations. In addition to his role as CFO, he held a number of financial and operational leadership positions at ApolloMed and its subsidiaries, including interim co-chief operating officer and corporate secretary. Over the past year, Chin led the financial efforts to finalize the acquisition of Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp (RIPCPC) into the Akido organization, expanding the medical network to the East Coast and doubling the patient base to nearly half a million. He now serves on the RIPCPC Board of Directors. Chin is a dedicated member of the Los Angeles community, serving as a member of the board of directors for the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, a council member of the EY Alumni Council and a supporter of Covenant House.

