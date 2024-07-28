Finalist: Jake Howard Schreiber

Chief Financial Officer

Johnson-Peltier

Jake Howard Schreiber, chief financial officer at Johnson-Peltier, has been with the company for over a decade, becoming only the second CFO in its 67-year history. Starting his career as an IBEW electrician, he transitioned through roles such as estimator, project manager, safety director and operations manager. Schreiber’s intimate knowledge of the company and construction processes has driven operational improvements and enhanced efficiency. As CFO, he has significantly improved cash flow management, enabling the pursuit of larger projects. He has also negotiated and maintained multi-year master service agreements with key customers, securing future work worth several hundred million dollars. Under Schreiber’s leadership, Johnson-Peltier has won 20 NECA Electrical Excellence Awards since 2017.

