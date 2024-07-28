Finalist: Jim Mancuso

CFO & COO

Chosen Foods, LLC

Jim Mancuso, currently serving as CFO and COO of Chosen Foods, has a career in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, specializing in mid-tier entrepreneurial organizations backed by PE and VC firms. He has been instrumental in doubling business revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Mancuso implemented technologies, such as AP automation and cash flow AI manual tasks. Under his leadership, Chosen Foods acquired and integrated a competitive brand and successfully completed a dividend recapitalization. His prior roles include CFO of MyMochi, leading its rise in the frozen novelty market, and CFO of SmartyPants Vitamins, culminating in a sale to Unilever. Mancuso has also held significant positions at Beanfields Snacks, GT’s Living Foods, KORRES North America, Revlon, TEMPTU and Weleda North America & AG.

