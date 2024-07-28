Finalist: Justin Scarpulla

Chief Financial Officer

Justin Scarpulla, chief financial officer at Identiv, Inc., brings over 25 years of financial leadership to the global digital security and IoT leader. Under his financial stewardship, Identiv achieved record revenues of $116.4 million in 2023, maintaining strong margins and a solid balance sheet. He led Identiv to end Q4 2023 with $24.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and maintained a strong working capital position of $48.7 million. Scarpulla’s expertise in scalable financial systems and strategic growth has been instrumental in the company’s success, including significant increases in federal billings and RFID unit shipments. Before Identiv, he held senior roles at SpaceX, Incipio Group and MaxLinear, where he drove financial strategy and operational excellence. Before that, Scarpulla’s career originally began at Ernst & Young, providing a foundation in Big Four accounting.

