Finalist: Juyuan Wei

Chief Financial Officer

Westwood Financial

Juyuan Wei, chief financial officer at Westwood Financial, joined the firm in 2018 and quickly rose through the ranks due to his exceptional financial acumen and strategic insight. Initially hired as finance director of strategic planning and analysis, he transformed financial and operational reporting, leading to his promotion to vice president of finance within six months. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wei’s leadership ensured the company outperformed its public peer REIT group and maintained investor dividends. Promoted to senior vice president of finance and accounting in 2020, he oversaw all financial functions, including debt strategy and board deliverables. As CFO since February 2023, Wei has developed a five-year debt strategy, earned significant interest income through strategic investments, managed complex reverse exchanges and ensured cash protection post-SVB collapse.

