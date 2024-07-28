Finalist: Mike Hall

Chief Financial Officer

Resolution Economics

Mike Hall, CFO of Resolution Economics, is an experienced finance professional with a demonstrated history of working in the venture capital and private equity industries. He is skilled in many areas, including M&A diligence, financial modeling, valuation analysis, technical accounting with U.S. GAAP and IFRS, operational strategies and analysis, management, industry analysis and research and return analyses and considerations. Hall is a hardworking, dedicated individual offering an entrepreneurial perspective. In his role at Resolution Economics, he helps to provide sophisticated economic, statistical and financial analyses, forensic investigations, forensic technology, dispute advisory, expert testimony and specialized technology and analytic solutions to leading law firms, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

