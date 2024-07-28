Finalist: Phil Oseas

(Lexie Smith)

Chief Accounting Officer

GeoLinks

Phil Oseas, chief accounting officer at GeoLinks, has over 30 years of financial expertise across various industries. Since joining GeoLinks, he has driven strategic initiatives, leading to significant milestones. In 2023, he secured a minority ownership transaction with JLC Infrastructure, accelerating nationwide expansion. Oseas met CAF year-4 deployment goals and refinanced the company’s line of credit, boosting revenue by 11% to $40.9 million. He also spearheaded the adoption of ASC 842 Leasing. His efforts were crucial in securing an $84-million RDOF award from the FCC for network build-out, significantly enhancing GeoLinks’ growth and market presence.

