Finalist: Razzak Jallow

Chief Financial Officer

FloQast

Razzak Jallow, CFO of FloQast, has a distinguished career in technology and finance. Early in his career, he implemented financial infrastructure at Synopsys, aiding its growth to a $500-million enterprise. At Adobe, Jallow managed the transition to a subscription model. His career includes key roles at Apple, LendingClub and Looker before joining FloQast. At FloQast, he has driven the company to $100 million in annual recurring revenue, enhancing transparency and cross-functional collaboration. As CFO, Jallow has a strong hand in internal operations and direction. He led initiatives such as cloud-first operations and scalable success strategies. In addition, he serves on the board of Zone24x7 and the audit committee for Bellarmine College Preparatory School.

