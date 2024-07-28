Finalist: Ryan Lockwood

Chief Financial Officer

CarParts.com

Ryan Lockwood, CarParts.com’s CFO, blends financial expertise with dynamic leadership. His hedge fund background brings diverse insights, crucial in navigating today’s business landscape amid challenges like COVID-19. In the past 24 months, he orchestrated pivotal projects, securing a $60-million capital raise within six months and negotiating a favorable $150-million line of credit. Notably, Lockwood modernized budgeting processes, fostering transparency and boosting adjusted EBITDA by 56% in 2022. He also oversaw the expansion of CarParts. com’s real estate footprint, doubling its warehouse space from 615,000 sq. ft. to 1.25 million sq. ft. Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Lockwood is actively involved in serving the Greater Los Angeles community on behalf of CarParts.com and working with organizations such as Community’s Child in Torrance and the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

