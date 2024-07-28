Chief Financial Officer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Trent Adem Revic, a seasoned finance professional, has been the chief financial officer of Unibail- Rodamco-Westfield in the U.S. since 2016. Originally from Australia, he now resides in Playa Vista, California, with his wife and two young daughters, Denali and Riva. Known for his extensive knowledge and commitment to sustainability, Revic has positioned the company as an industry leader. He is highly regarded for his open-door policy, engaging with employees at all levels and providing mentorship and motivation. Under his financial leadership, the company achieved record sales and outstanding employee satisfaction in 2023. Revic’s strategic foresight and caring leadership style make him an invaluable asset to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

