Finalist: William Van Noll

Chief Financial Officer

Palo Verde Hospital

William Van Noll, CFO of Palo Verde Hospital, has been instrumental in securing financial stability for the hospital amidst the challenges faced by community hospitals, especially post-COVID-19. He successfully secured an $8.5-million loan from California’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program, ensuring the hospital’s operations could continue. Van Noll introduced the innovative Rural Centricity strategy, aimed at reversing the outmigration of residents seeking medical services far from Blythe. This approach enhances local accessibility to healthcare, addressing the needs of 20,000 residents. His efforts have laid the groundwork for improved medical services and the potential for a new, state-of-the-art hospital, significantly benefiting the community. Van Noll’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree and an M.B.A. from USC, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

