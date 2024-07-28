SONY DSC

Chairman, CEO & President

American Specialty Health Incorporated

George DeVries, co-founder of American Specialty Health (ASH), started with a vision from his Southern California home to improve healthcare quality and reduce costs. Today, ASH is the nation’s largest independent administrator of specialty health care programs, covering millions of members for 257 health plan clients. DeVries pioneered industry firsts, receiving national recognition for innovations in complementary care. He has served on the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy and led ASH to develop groundbreaking programs like Healthyroads® and Active&Fit®. ASH’s recent initiatives include virtual physical therapy, fall prevention and well-being coaching. He has been honored as a CEO Visionary by L.A. Times B2B Publishing and “CEO of the Year” by the San Diego Business Journal.

