CEO & Founder

Konnect

Jamie Viramontes, founder & CEO of Konnect, brings over 25 years of HR consulting experience to clients and the local business community. With a background in nonprofit and Fortune 500 organizations, he equips leaders to navigate today’s evolving economy. Viramontes holds an Executive M.B.A. from UC Irvine and has served as CHRO for companies like Forever 21 and UCI Health. At Konnect, his ‘Center of Excellence’ model offers tailored HR solutions. He is actively involved in the community, sponsoring the National Human Resource Association and the Irvine Chamber of Commerce, as well as serving on UC Irvine’s Dean’s Leadership Circle board. Under Viramontes’ leadership, Konnect saw a 467% revenue increase in 2023.