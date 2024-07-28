Chief Executive Officer

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC

Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza since 2023, has leveraged over 30 years of restaurant industry experience to propel the brand from regional prominence to national success. Under his leadership, Mountain Mike’s has achieved significant growth, with nearly 300 locations across 11 states and a robust development pipeline. Metevier’s strategic initiatives have driven impressive financial results, including a 32% increase in same store sales over five years, an 83% rise in total system sales and surpassing $1.1 million in systemwide average unit volume (AUV). He has also expanded digital sales to 43% of total revenue, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.

