Founder & CEO

Alignment Health

As the founder and CEO of Alignment Health, John Kao has led his team in revolutionizing senior care over the past decade, focusing on delivering high-quality care at a lower cost. Serving more than 155,000 seniors across six states, Alignment has achieved remarkable growth and financial success. Since its IPO in March 2021, Alignment has consistently delivered strong business results for 11 consecutive quarters, exceeding key performance indicators. With total revenue reaching $1.82 billion in 2023, up 27.2% year over year, and health plan premium revenue of $1.80 billion, Alignment Health is poised for further growth. In 2024, the company anticipates reaching $2 billion in revenue and EBITDA break-even for the first time. Alignment has earned high performance and quality ratings from CMS, with over 90% of its Medicare Advantage members in plans rated four stars or higher for 2024.

