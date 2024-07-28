Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Chief Executive Officer

Equinox Strategy Partners

Jonathan Fitzgarrald, CEO of Equinox Strategy Partners, has dedicated 27 years to the industry with 10 years at his current organization. A Brigham Young University graduate, he has significantly influenced the professional growth of individuals in law, accounting and business management through client development, service training and coaching. Fitzgarrald champions a unique approach to unlock the potential of undervalued professionals, often achieving up to a 20% revenue increase for firms in the first year. His prior experience includes leading sales and marketing for top business law firms. He is also actively involved with various boards, including Raise A Child, the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation and the Motion Picture & Television Fund, showcasing his commitment to social justice and community service.

