Chief Executive Officer

Orange County’s Credit Union

Kathy Jumper, CEO & founder of FarmHouse Rescue, is a seasoned professional recognized for her expertise and leadership. Recently honored as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions by American Banker, she brings a wealth of experience to her role as CEO and president of Orange County’s Credit Union. Previously, she held pivotal positions at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, managing diverse responsibilities within its impressive $7 billion in assets. Actively engaged in industry advocacy, Jumper serves on committees such as NAFCU Regulatory and Cyber Committee and lends her expertise to Customer Contact Week. Leading a dedicated team, she oversees assets totaling over $2.5 billion and serves a robust membership exceeding 135,000 individuals. Jumper has made community engagement a cornerstone of OC Credit Union’s mission, fostering connections with local organizations and initiatives.

