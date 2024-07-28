Lorenzo D. Esparza

CEO & Founding Principal

Manhattan West

Lorenzo Esparza, CEO of Manhattan West, founded the firm with an investor-centric approach, providing a wide range of financial services and alternative investments. Raised by Mexican immigrants, his journey instilled in him the value of hard work and financial planning. With experience at Alliance Bernstein and JP Morgan Securities, Esparza launched Manhattan West in 2016 to offer attractive returns in exclusive alternative investments, like AI and digital assets. He fosters a culture of excellence, inclusion and integrity, positioning the firm as a leader in serving clients’ financial needs comprehensively. Manhattan West has surpassed $1 billion in AUM, emphasizing lasting client relationships and financial partnerships. Esparza chairs the firm’s investment committee and leads numerous private investment funds, reflecting his expertise and commitment to client success.

