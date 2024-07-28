Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

Lucy Santana has led Girls Inc. of Orange County for over 20 years, transforming it into a leading chapter nationally. Under her stewardship, the organization annually empowers over 4,800 girls through innovative programs fostering strength, intelligence and boldness. Santana’s initiatives span from promoting healthy body image and financial literacy to preparing girls for academic and career success. A pivotal achievement under her leadership includes securing funding through Melinda French Gates’ Equality Can’t Wait Challenge for Project Accelerate, aimed at enhancing women’s leadership by 2030. Her personal journey as the daughter of Mexican immigrants fuels her advocacy for workplace equity, driving substantial corporate, individual and grant funding for Girls Inc. of OC.