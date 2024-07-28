Founder & CEO

Tiyya Foundation

Born in an Ethiopian refugee camp, Meymuna Hussein-Cattan is an award-winning leader, culturally conscious motivational speaker and a 2022 CNN Top 10 Hero. For 14 years, she’s been the founder of Tiyya Foundation, providing economic and educational opportunities for refugees, immigrants and indigenous communities. Tiyya’s mission is to foster self-sufficiency and active participation in society. Hussein-Cattan focuses on reshaping the refugee narrative to celebrate their strengths and beauty, fostering belonging. In 2020, she launched Flavors from Afar, a refugee- run restaurant channeling profits back to Tiyya’s programs. Despite challenges, Flavors gained recognition as a top LA Times restaurant and received the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand. In 2022 & 2023, Hussein-Cattan’s initiatives at Tiyya supported refugee employment, securing over $3 million in wages for 80+ participants.

