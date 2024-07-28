Chief Executive Officer

CalOptima Health

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Michael Hunn started his career as a Catholic priest in the 1980s, focusing on counseling hospital patients before transitioning to health care administration. With three decades of experience, he became CEO of nine hospitals across California, Texas and Missouri. Now leading CalOptima Health, one of Orange County’s largest public agencies, Hunn manages a $4 billion annual budget and 1,600 employees. Under his leadership, CalOptima has strengthened its core mission, serving nearly one in three Orange County residents. Hunn has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including the implementation of the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative and the launching of innovative programs like the Street Medicine Program.

