Chief Executive Officer

Convoso

Nima Hakimi co-founded Convoso in 2005 and serves as its CEO, driving the company to become a leading provider of AI-powered contact center software. With a focus on customer success, he ensures Convoso stays at the forefront of technology, continually evolving its products to meet customer needs, including integrating conversational AI into its CCaaS solution. Under Hakimi’s leadership, Convoso is entering new markets and developing innovative products to boost the performance of success-driven companies. He is a respected industry leader, often invited as a panel speaker and advisor, sharing expertise on best practices, compliance and strategies for sales and lead generation teams. As a board member of R.E.A.C.H., Hakimi advocates for responsible practices in lead generation and advises contact centers on compliance and profitability.

