Nominee: Chikako Tyler

Chief Financial Officer

California Bank & Trust

Chikako Tyler joined California Bank & Trust (CB&T) in 2010, advancing through roles in risk management and corporate credit and finance before becoming CFO in 2018. In 2021, she added treasury management and enterprise incentive compensation to her responsibilities. Under Tyler’s leadership, CB&T has grown significantly, with a 40% increase in combined loans and deposits over six years. She has spearheaded process efficiencies, achieving $10 million in cost savings while driving revenue growth. Also, she founded CB&T’s Banking on Women business resource group and created statewide mentoring and diversity initiatives. Recognized in American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking, Tyler is dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting California families and businesses. Her leadership continues to earn accolades for CB&T as an award-winning business bank.

