Nominee: Christopher Toumajian

(Christopher Toumajian)

Chief Financial Officer

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC

Christopher Toumajian, CFO of EP Wealth Advisors, oversees capital planning, financial reporting, human resources, real estate and M&A integration. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to nearly $22 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). As part of the executive committee, he has been instrumental in creating and implementing strategic roadmaps, policies and corporate governance. Over the past two years, Toumajian has driven inorganic growth through 11 partnerships. Before EP, he served as CFO in the visual media marketing space and held key roles at Euronet Worldwide. Outside of work, he is a board member for Lady Rams Aquatics and mentors in the Corporate Mentoring Program at California State University, Long Beach.

