Nominee: Dave Stephenson

CFO & Chief Business Officer

Airbnb

Dave Stephenson, newly appointed chief business officer of Airbnb, served as the company’s CFO for the past five years. His tenure was marked by exceptional leadership, navigating Airbnb through the COVID-19 crisis by raising $2 billion in debt and successfully steering the company’s record-breaking 2020 IPO. Stephenson realigned Airbnb from a divisional to a functional structure, accelerating innovation and significantly reducing operating expenses. As Head of Employee Experience, he implemented the Live and Work Anywhere program, achieving record employee satisfaction and diversity. His efforts contributed to Airbnb’s inclusion in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Beyond his corporate achievements, Stephenson champions community involvement and inclusivity, supporting initiatives like the Host Endowment and Directed Share Program.

