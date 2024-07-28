Nominee: James Uli

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego

James Uli, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego, oversees financial operations, including accounting, budgeting and revenue cycle management. With over 20 years in healthcare finance, he previously served as CFO at Keck Medicine of USC and other prestigious institutions. Since joining Rady Children’s in February 2020, he has secured low-interest debt issuance, enabling the hospital to save millions and fund new projects, including a billion-dollar patient tower. Uli’s strategic financial planning maintained the hospital’s AA bond rating and expanded its financial portfolio. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he ensured financial stability without closing programs or delaying expansions. He restructured debt, improved efficiencies and supported community initiatives, like setting up vaccine clinics. Uli’s leadership and collaborative approach have been pivotal in navigating financial challenges, earning him recognition in the CFO Leadership Awards.

