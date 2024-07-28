Nominee: Kehvon Thomas

Chief Financial Officer

iBorrow

Kehvon Thomas, chief financial officer at iBorrow, has managed over $2 billion in bridge loan investments, demonstrating keen insights and innovative solutions in commercial real estate finance. He oversees all finance and accounting operations, providing strategic guidance and managing four substantial credit funds. Thomas played a pivotal role in maintaining operational stability and profitability during the pandemic and rate hikes. In the past two years, he has closed over 30 transactions worth more than $680 million, including major loans for properties across the U.S. His leadership extends to the Urban Land Institute’s Los Angeles chapter, where he fosters collaboration and real estate development. Thomas’ adaptability, positive attitude and strong relationships have driven iBorrow’s success.

