Nominee: Lorenzo Sebastian Moran

Chief Financial Officer

24 Hour Home Care

Lorenzo Moran serves as the chief financial officer at 24 Hour Home Care, an in-home caregiving company dedicated to underserved communities. He is known for his strong financial stewardship and operational improvements. Moran’s success in securing over $6 million in grants has significantly enhanced services for over 10,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries and families with developmental disabilities in Los Angeles. He has played a crucial role in obtaining federal and state grants, enabling 24 Hour Home Care to offset pandemic-related expenses and fund new programs. His leadership has also driven acquisitions, expanded the company’s footprint and improved financial processes. Moran established systems to reduce workloads, fostering a supportive work environment.

