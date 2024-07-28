Nominee: Marc E. Goldberg

Chief Financial Officer

Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Marc E. Goldberg, Partner’s chief financial officer, brings nearly two decades of expertise in finance and strategic management, starting from his tenure at Lehman Brothers as an investment banking analyst. Amidst recent challenges, his leadership steered Partner through turbulent times with scenario planning and transparency. Goldberg’s strategic foresight and decisive actions helped mitigate the adverse impacts on the company’s operations and personnel. Committed to community engagement, he supports Determined to Succeed, fostering educational opportunities for students. Furthermore, Goldberg’s dedication to mentorship is evident in his support of Partner employees, notably mentoring Kelly Javier, who received acclaim for her achievements in business education.