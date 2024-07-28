Nominee: Michael Lynn

Chief Financial Officer

Pray.com

Michael Lynn, CFO and co-founder of Pray.com, drives the app’s mission to foster faith and community. With over 16 million downloads, Pray.com offers daily prayer and faith-based content. He spearheaded initiatives to address mental health crises exacerbated by COVID-19, backed by research showcasing the app’s positive impact. Prior to Pray, Lynn spent 13 years at Merrill Lynch, bringing financial expertise to his role. Committed to community service, he served on the board of L.A.’s Best After-School Enrichment Program. Inspired by entrepreneurship, he left Merrill Lynch to cofound Pray after connecting with fellow co-founder Steve Gatena. A confirmed Catholic, Lynn values faith’s importance and has broadened his perspective through Pray.com.

