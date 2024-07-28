Nominee: Romolo Santarosa

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Hanmi Bank/Hanmi Financial Corporation

Romolo “Ron” Santarosa, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hanmi Financial Corporation and Hanmi Bank, has been pivotal in the bank’s growth since 2015. Under his leadership, Hanmi’s assets increased from $4.2 billion to $7.6 billion by 2023. Santarosa has driven key initiatives in growth strategy, cost reduction and technology implementation. He successfully navigated the bank through the 2023 banking crisis, maintaining strong liquidity and credit quality. Santarosa’s efforts resulted in new branches and a significant rise in loans and deposits. A dedicated community member, he serves on the Rancho Palos Verdes Planning Commission and the Los Angeles Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America.

