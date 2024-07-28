Nominee: Samuel Leiaghat

COO & Chief Financial Officer

Pom Pom at Home

Samuel Leiaghat serves as the COO and CFO of Pom Pom at Home. He joined A Management at Disney. In 2008, he cofounded Pom Pom at Home with his mother and subsequently founded Loomstead, a direct-to-consumer bedding company featured in Forbes and Business Insider. Returning to Pom Pom, Leiaghat modernized the business, transitioning from QuickBooks to NetSuite, implementing a WMS system, automating tasks and building a sales team focused on growth. Recent expansions include partnerships with Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Coco Republic. The company also supports charities like Happy Trails for Kids and Citizens of the World Charter School. Born in Belgium and raised in Los Angeles from the age of two, Leiaghat blends his European heritage with his American upbringing.

