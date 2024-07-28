Nominee: Sinohe Terrero

CFO & COO

Envoy

Sinohe Terrero joined Envoy as chief financial officer in January 2020, expanding his role to chief operations officer in August 2022. He led Envoy through the pandemic, securing a $111-million Series C funding round in 2022. Terrero’s leadership has fostered organizational collaboration and driven workplace innovation, positively impacting Envoy’s clients. Prior to Envoy, he served as CFO and COO at Quid and VP of finance and analytics at Etsy. He is also a managing partner at NuMundo, promoting Latin American startups and a board member at Code2040, supporting Black and Latinx technologists. Terrero’s strategic and operational expertise continues to propel Envoy’s growth and success.

