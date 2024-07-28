Nominee: Steve Aleman

Chief Financial Officer

Prime Healthcare

Steve Aleman serves as Prime’s chief financial officer and is a member of the senior executive team. He has more than 23 years of industry experience in healthcare, both on the payor and provider side. He has successfully developed and led large-scale, company-wide initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions and drove growth in a private equity- backed integrated healthcare system. Aleman has been recognized over the years in the Los Angeles Business Journal among the top CFOs in Los Angeles and in 2023 was selected as CFO of the Year. Prior to Prime Healthcare, he served six years as CFO for Prospect Medical Holdings based in Los Angeles. Earlier in his career, Aleman, a CPA, worked as a director for Wellpoint/Anthem.

