Nominee: Tiffany Law

Chief Financial Officer

Orange County Power Authority

Born in Hong Kong, Tiffany Law experienced the effects of pollution firsthand, inspiring her career in clean energy. Now CFO at the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) since October 2021, she oversees financial operations for this community choice electricity provider. OCPA serves over 230,000 customers, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by providing renewable energy. Law emphasizes integrity, strong internal controls and transparency, crucial for public trust and financial health. Under her guidance, OCPA is on track for an investment-grade credit rating by 2027, with a robust fiscal strategy leading to a $38-million reserve contribution for 2023-24. Law’s previous roles include CFO at Central Coast Community Energy, where she achieved an “A” credit rating and spearheaded innovative financial strategies.

