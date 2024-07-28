Chairman & CEO

Palm Tree LLC

Pardis Nasseri is the founder of Palm Tree, a leading modern M&A advisor that integrates investment banking and financial consulting services for private equity sponsors, business owners and management teams. With a career spanning over $30 billion in transactions, he started in M&A at PwC and later worked at Jefferies and Platinum Equity, where he managed complex business transactions. In 2010, Nasseri launched Palm Tree as an independent sponsor, evolving its strategy to offer integrated financial services by 2016. Today, Palm Tree operates nationwide with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Dallas, led by a team of accomplished managing directors.