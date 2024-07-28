Paul S. Viviano

President & CEO

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Paul Viviano is a prominent healthcare leader and advocate for children’s health with over four decades of experience. Since 2015, he has served as president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), driving its remarkable expansion and excellence in clinical care, research and medical education. Under his leadership, CHLA has become the leading pediatric facility in Los Angeles County, achieving a 50% growth in market share and national recognition for its specialties. Viviano’s impressive leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including the Healthcare CEO of the Year Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal and induction into the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s Healthcare Hall of Fame.