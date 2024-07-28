Chief Executive Officer

Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom, has steered the tech platform through a transformative period, leveraging over 30 years of experience in digital, sports and entertainment sectors. Under his leadership, Fandom has experienced unprecedented growth, expanding to over 350 million monthly unique visitors across 250,000 fan-powered communities. This growth has solidified Fandom as the #1 global hub for fan engagement, offering deep connections across a diverse range of intellectual properties. Under Miller’s guidance, Fandom has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, including Gamespot, Metacritic, TV Guide and others. His forward-thinking approach has also prioritized Gen-Z engagement, leading Fandom to become the top platform for Gen-Z users with partnerships across entertainment and broader cultural themes.

