Co-Managing Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup

Randall S. Leff brings over 30 years of legal expertise to Ervin Cohen & Jessup, a midsize firm that blends the benefits of both large and small firms. His success stems from a personalized approach tailored to client objectives. Committed to continuous learning, he keeps abreast of new laws and pivotal case decisions. Inspired by a remarkable mentor, Leff aspires to the high standards set by him – brilliant judgment, a strong team, impactful results and a lasting legacy. He emphasizes that while big verdicts make headlines, it’s the interpersonal connections and respect that leave the most significant mark. His perspective highlights the profound impact legal professionals can have beyond courtroom victories.

