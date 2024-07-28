CEO & Chairman

LiveOne

Rob Ellin, founder and CEO of LiveOne, has a track record of entrepreneurial success across digital technology and media. His leadership at Digital Turbine and iWon, among others, showcases his ability to navigate public markets and build successful ventures. With Live- One, Ellin emphasizes a creator-driven approach, expanding distribution through strategic partnerships and B2B deals. His $20-million distribution contract and partnerships with major platforms demonstrate his strategic vision. He fosters diversity, professional development and inclusive leadership at LiveOne. Under Ellin’s guidance, the company champions inclusivity, social responsibility and sustainable practices, reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. He has directed LiveOne’s energy towards creating an environment where creators feel valued and supported, thereby ensuring they produce their best work.

