Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson is a dedicated nonprofit professional with over 35 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. Joining Waymakers in 1995, she rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2015. With a master’s degree in organizational leadership and a certificate in servant leadership, Johnson has steered Waymakers to become a cornerstone of community support. Under her leadership, Waymakers has grown from its origins as a diversion counseling project to a $30 million agency serving over 100,000 individuals annually. Her visionary leadership led to a rebranding effort, expanded grants and increased diversity within the organization. Johnson has spearheaded initiatives tackling human trafficking, leading Waymakers to co-lead the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force. She has also championed pandemic response strategies, ensuring the health and safety of clients and staff.

