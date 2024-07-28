Chief Executive Officer

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Sloane Keane, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Orange County & The Inland Empire, has been instrumental in driving significant growth and impact in youth mentorship over the past 11 years. She quadrupled annual revenue to over $11.4 million, enabling program expansion and volunteer recruitment efforts. BBBS served over 3,500 youth and 2,200 families in 2023, with positive outcomes such as reduced likelihood of arrest and substance abuse among mentored youth. Keane launched innovative pilot programs like Sports Buddies and Big Careers, offering diverse mentorship opportunities. She also pioneered Orange County’s first Nonprofit Hub, fostering collaboration among organizations for greater effectiveness. Additionally, Keane led a successful campaign to purchase a 52,000-square-foot building, bringing BBBS closer to the community it serves.

