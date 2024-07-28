Stephan Jan Erkelens

President, CEO, & Co-Founder

RevHub Orange County

Stephan Erkelens, president, CEO and co-founder of RevHubOC, brings over four decades of entrepreneurial expertise, particularly in the coffee industry and finance. His journey from executive roles in commodities to philanthropy led him to establish RevHubOC, aiming to solve social and environmental problems through entrepreneurship. Under Erkelens’ leadership, RevHubOC has successfully incubated 30 impact- ready startups, made significant investments and secured notable recognitions and funding. Over the last 24 months, they’ve launched multiple cohorts, made investments and supported hundreds of entrepreneurs. Erkelens’ involvement in addressing diversity challenges in entrepreneurship aligns with NorthSTAR’s mission, which has supported over 10,000 aspiring entrepreneurs, with a focus on underrepresented populations.

