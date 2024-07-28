(Benjamin Edwards)

Susan Dwyer is the dynamic co- CEO and managing principal at Hendy, overseeing day-to-day operations and leading a creative powerhouse of architects and designers. With 20-plus years of experience, her innovative approach transforms corporate spaces into extraordinary human experiences. Projects like 5.11 Tactical’s headquarters and Pacific Life’s office showcase her client-centric design philosophy, creating immersive environments for the modern workforce. Dwyer infuses each project with client-defined elements, such as integrating 5.11 Tactical’s materials into office art. Recently appointed co-CEO, she shares oversight of human resources and growth, aiming to expand the firm into new markets. Dwyer also leads Hendy’s Corporate Studio and is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within the team.

