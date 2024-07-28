CEO & Co-Founder

Relativity Space

Tim Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Relativity Space, is a visionary leader driving innovation in aerospace. Under his guidance, Relativity made history by launching the world’s first 3-D-printed rocket into space and securing $1.8 billion in launch service agreements. His strategic partnerships with the U.S. government led to significant milestones, including securing launch site awards and test site agreements at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Ellis’ ability to raise $1.33 billion from leading investors highlights his entrepreneurial prowess. Under his leadership, Relativity achieved significant milestones, including launching the Terran R rocket and securing major contracts with telecommunications giants. Ellis’ contributions have been recognized by prestigious accolades and holds degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Southern California.

