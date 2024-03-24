Bryan A. Kenny

President & Principal Bandon Capital Advisors Commercial Banking

Bryan Kenny, a distinguished figure in mortgage banking and capital advisory, boasts nearly 25 years of expertise in commercial real estate finance. As president and co-founding principal of Bandon Capital Advisors, he has orchestrated over $1.5 billion in transactions, focusing on tailored debt solutions to align with clients’ investment goals. With a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University, Kenny transitioned from a career in filmmaking to founding Green River Funding in 2000. His tenure at Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Company, where he served as a partner, saw him originating over $1 billion in loans, despite economic challenges. In 2022, he co-founded Bandon Capital Advisors, emphasizing a relationship-driven approach to mortgage banking and advisory services. The firm specializes in various financing structures and prioritizes long-term client partnerships. Kenny’s recent accomplishments include securing significant loans for properties like El Monte Industrial, Inglewood Assets and Sherman Oaks Special Use.

