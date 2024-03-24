James F. Davidson

Founder & President

James Davidson, with over 35 years in business and corporate management, is the managing director, president and founder of Avant Advisory Group, Inc. He specializes in distressed & special situations, mergers & acquisitions, forensic accounting and CFO services. Davidson has held various executive positions in over 25 companies, from entrepreneurial to multi-billion-dollar firms. He has presented to professional and business associations on topics like quality of earnings, distressed asset acquisitions and restructuring. In the past 18 months, he oversaw the sale of Elite Global Solutions, Inc. Davidson’s extensive experience spans roles such as president, CEO, CFO and board member. He brings valuable insights into pitfalls in dealmaking, recovery strategies for underperforming companies and lessons learned from strategic planning failures. With a focus on M&A, due diligence and financial restructuring, Davidson is a seasoned professional in navigating complex business scenarios.