Jonathan L. Gerber

Partner RVW Wealth LLC Asset/Investment Management

Jonathan Gerber, embodying the “Beyond Beancounting” philosophy, showcases innovative client service and leadership. With degrees from NYU Stern School and USC, he provides comprehensive planning solutions, transcending conventional boundaries with creative problem-solving skills. Gerber fosters a vibrant firm culture at RVW Wealth, managing over $1 billion with a stellar reputation. His philanthropic dedication extends from founding Moshava Alevy to raising service dogs for Canine Companions for Independence and supporting Ukrainian refugees. Gerber’s recent initiative, building classrooms in Kenya, exemplifies cross-cultural connection and learning. He plays a pivotal role on the student loan committee by contributing to boards, like the Jewish Free Loan Association which provides interest-free loans to individuals of all faiths, and serves on the board of Builders of Jewish Education, overseeing and supporting the Jewish educational system in Los Angeles to ensure the success and sustainability of these vital institutions.

