Kevin A. Shields

Chairman & Co-CEO

Griffin Capital Asset

Investment Management

Kevin Shields, founder of Griffin Capital in 1995 and its current chairman and co-chief executive officer, operates from El Segundo, CA. Griffin Capital sponsors Reg. D Private Placements, notably the Griffin Capital Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund and Griffin Capital Development Partners Fund series, with approximately $1.4 billion committed to 30 multifamily communities. Formerly, Griffin Capital managed ’40 Act Interval Funds and REITs, including Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II, III and IV, and Griffin Realty Trust, Inc. These entities amassed billions in assets before being merged or sold. Notably, Griffin Capital’s fund advisors were acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. in May 2022. Shields served as CEO for various entities within Griffin Capital, overseeing significant mergers and internalizations, such as those of Griffin Capital Essential Asset REITs. Presently, he serves as the executive chairman of the board of directors for Griffin Realty Trust, Inc., a $5.8 billion enterprise.